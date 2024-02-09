GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two unauthorised car rental outlets ordered to be closed in Manipal

February 09, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Commissioner of Transport (Shivamogga division), K.T. Halaswamy, has ordered the closure of two car rental outlets in Manipal for operating without obtaining licences from the department.

He ordered closure of City Rental Bike and RNR Rental Bike outlets. As many as 15 rental cars that were illegally operating in Manipal were seized on Thursday.

Mr. Halaswamy told The Hindu that he received complaints on some bike rental outlets in Manipal operating as car rentals without taking permission from the department.

A team of officials led by Mr. Halaswamy made a surprise visit to ‘What U Want’, ‘S.G. Riders’, ‘City Rental Bike’ and ‘RNR Rental Bike’ outlets. The RNR Rental Bike and City Rental Bike outlets were asked to operate only after getting licences for the cars that they are renting out.

At the ‘What U Want’ outlet, the officials found that the licence obtained was that of the outlet’s main branch in Bengaluru. Officials said these cars can be operated in Manipal only after taking permission from the department for operating cars from the branch outlet.

The officials did not find any violation in operation of S.G. Riders outlet.

