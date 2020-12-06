Two secured in graffiti case

‘After the first act didn’t get attention, they repeated it’

The Mangaluru Police on Saturday announced that they secured two persons on the charge of writing objectionable graffiti at two places in Mangaluru recently.

Hail from Tirthahalli

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash told presspersons here that Mohammed Sharik, 22, resident of Tirthahalli, and Maaz Munir Ahmed alias Maaz alias Munir, 21, resident of Arya Samaj Road, Mangaluru and a native of Tirthahalli, were the ones secured.

“We will formalise their arrest and seek their custody for further investigation into their links, the involvement of others, and the intention behind the writing,” he said.

While Sharik was working at his father’s shop in Tirthahalli and often visited Mangaluru, Maaz was a third year engineering student in a city engineering college. Maaz was also working as a delivery boy with a food delivery company, Mr. Vikash said.

The graffiti was noticed on November 27 on the barricade of an under-construction residential complex at Bejai-Batagudde under Mangaluru East (Kadri) Police limits. The accused had allegedly written, “Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-tohiba And Taliban To Deal with Sanghis and Manuvadis #Lashkar Jindabad.” Later another graffiti, “Gustak e rasool ki saza sar tan se juda” was found on the wall of a disused building in the district court complex under Mangaluru North Police limits.

It was revealed during the investigation that the accused had allegedly written the court complex graffiti first and when it failed to catch public attention, they chose the Bejai location.

Asked whether they had links with any organisations, Mr. Vikash said it was too premature to conclude so. “We would seek their custody for further investigation and only after we would know their design, intention, association, and other details.”