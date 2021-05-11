Two more Naval vessels land with oxygen

Two Indian Navy vessels — INS Kochi and INS Tabar — carrying liquid oxygen and high flow oxygen concentrators from Kuwait landed at New Mangalore Port here on Tuesday.

According to a press release from New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), INS Kochi brought three 20-tonne liquid oxygen containers, 40 pallets of one-tonne oxygen cylinders and two 10-litre high flow oxygen concentrators, while INS Tabar brought two 20-tonne containers of liquid oxygen and 30 pallets of one-tonne oxygen cylinders.

This consignment is the second tranche of medical aid donated by the Kuwait Government to the Indian Red Cross Society, the release said.

The two vessels sailed out of Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait, on May 6. Highest priority was given for berthing these vessels at the port on Tuesday and all facilities were provided for handling the cargo.

These two vessels are among the four naval vessels that have arrived at the port as part of the Indian Navy’s Samudra Setu-II operation to bring relief material from different countries. As directed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, NMPT was handling the consignment at zero cost, the release said.

NMPT Chairman A.V. Ramana, Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath and senior officers of the the port, Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Customs and Dakshina Kannada district administration were present when the cargo was unloaded. The State government and the district administration will decide on the further distribution of oxygen tanks, cylinders and the concentrators, the release said.