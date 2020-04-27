Two more COVID-19 cases in Mangaluru

Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mangaluru on Monday. Both are primary contacts of patient 432.

Patient 432, the elderly lady undergoing treatment for paralysis attack at First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru, died here on Thursday.

The two, 80-year-old mother and her 45-year old son, were residents of Kulashekar in Mangaluru City Corporation limits, said a bulletin from the district administration. They too were under treatment, it added.