Two-day seminar on yoga and health at Mangalore University from today

Department of Human Consciousness, Yogic Sciences and Dharma Nidhi Yoga Peetha of Mangalore University will organise a two-day seminar on Yoga from Thursday. It will be on the hybrid mode.

The seminar for the International Day of Yoga will be organised in collaboration with Inter University Centre for Yogic Sciences, Bengaluru, professor and chairman of the department K. Krishna Sharma said in a release.

There will be presentations on different topics by 16 resource persons. The theme of the seminar will be yoga and health. The topics to be covered will include yoga therapy, yoga traditions for health, yoga research, yoga for holistic health, health applications in Upanishads, yoga and common ailments, yogic health management systems in Upanishads and yoga for skill development.