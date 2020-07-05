Mangaluru

Two children die in landslip in Mangaluru after heavy rain

Rescue mission: The operation being carried out to rescue the two children trapped under debris in Mangaluru.

Rescue mission: The operation being carried out to rescue the two children trapped under debris in Mangaluru.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Three houses also damaged in the rain

Two children died in a landslip at Banglagudde in Gurupura on the outskirts of the city in Karnataka on Sunday.

The police identified them as Safwan, 16, and Sahala, 12, who belonged to the same family. According to the police, the landslip occurred at about 2 p.m. following rains, leaving three houses damaged.

Personnel sent

Twenty firemen were sent to the spot. In all, 15 personnel from the State Disaster Response Force, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and the city police besides the public were involved in the search and rescue operations that went on till 5 p.m.

“It appears the two children were caught and buried under the rubble as they were fleeing along with other residents,” Chief Fire Officer G. Thippeswamy said. A large number of people had gathered at the site. According to an eyewitness, there was commotion as the firemen took out the bodies of the two children. A police officer was heckled as he was trying to make way for the firemen to shift the bodies to the hospital.

