Two candidates file nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

There will be no filing of nomination on Friday, March 29, as it is a holiday on account of Good Friday

March 28, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
K.T. Radhakrishna of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) filing his nomination papers for Udupi - Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, in Udupi on Thursday, March 28.

K.T. Radhakrishna of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) filing his nomination papers for Udupi - Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, in Udupi on Thursday, March 28. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Janata Dal (United) candidate Supreeth Kumar Poojary and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate K.T. Radhakrishna filed their nomination papers for the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies respectively on the first day of nomination filing on Thursday, March 28.

The 46-year-old Mr. Poojary, a resident of Kavoor, filed the nomination papers before Returning Officer and District Electoral Officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan in Mangaluru. There were 10 proposers of Mr. Poojary’s name.

Similarly, 65-year-old Mr. Radhakrishna, a resident of Chikkamagaluru, filed his nomination papers before Returning Officer and District Electoral Officer K. Vidyakumari in Udupi.

Informal

Nomination papers of the BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Brijesh Chowta were also filed on Thursday. Former Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Chairman Ravishankar Mijar was mentioned as a proposer of Mr. Chowta’s candidature. BJP sources said Mr. Chowta’s nomination was informally filed on Thursday. Mr. Chowta will formally file his nomination papers on April 4.

There will be no filing of nomination on Friday, March 29, as it is a holiday on account of Good Friday.

April 4 is the last day to file nominations. They will be scrutinised on April 5 and April 8 is the last day to withdraw nominations. The elections for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituencies will be conducted on April 26.

Prohibitory orders

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been invoked within 100 metres radius of the offices of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Deputy Commissioners from 6 a.m. of March 28 to 6 p.m. of April 8.

Only three vehicles will be allowed to enter within 100 metres radius of the office of the Deputy Commissioner. Only five persons, including the candidate, will be allowed entry to the place of nomination filing. Except for the official cameraman and videographer, none can take photographs and videos of nomination filing. There will be a bar on the assembly of more than five persons, and carrying weapons within the 100-metre radius, according to an official press release.

