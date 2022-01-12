Two arrested on the charge of defaming Koragajja

VHP demands fatwa against the main accused and his family by Muslim religious leaders

The Dakshina Kannada Police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with a case related to defamation caused to Koragajja, a revered Spirit in the district, reported in the Vitla Police limits.

The police gave names of the accused as Ahamed Mujitabu (28) of Mangalapady in Kumble of Kerala and Mohiddeen Muneesh (19) from Bayarupadavu from Kerala. They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate who remanded them to judicial custody.

Chetan, a resident of Vitla Padnur, lodged a complaint with Vitla Police on Friday last saying that a bridegroom and a resident of Uppala in Kerala, Umarulla Bashit, arrived at the residence of a bride and daughter of Aziz in Salethur village, Bantwal taluk, dressed as Koragajja on Thursday. Bashit and his friends danced wildly that defamed the revered Spirit, the complainant said.

A video of the dance was widely circulated on social media platforms and this attracted the ire of the devotees of Koragajja. The police registered the complaint for offences punishable under Sections 153 (A) and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that efforts are on to trace Bashit, who is at large.

Fatwa

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded that Muslim religious leaders issue a fatwa against Bashit and his family members and remove them from the jamat.

VHP Mangaluru Divisional Secretary Sharan Pumpwell told reporters here on Tuesday that mere castigation of the act by Bashit and his family members by the community is not enough. “They should be removed from the jamat and a fatwa should be issued if that dance is a non-Islamic act,” he said.

Mr. Pumpwell said that the irreligious act by Bashit has hurt many Koragajja devotees who actually belong to different communities. This comes close on the heels of a series of such incidents of defaming and desecrating Hindu places of worship in the twin districts.

VHP activists held prayers across temples and daivastanas in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday seeking divine reprimand for those involved in defaming and desecrating places of worship.