Two arrested, 922 kg of PDS rice seized

The Puttur Town Police on Monday arrested two persons on the charge of making an attempt to sell in the open market rice distributed to ration card holders under the public distribution system. The police seized 922 kg of rice worth ₹ 2 lakh from them.
The police gave the names of the accused as Kalandar (31) and Zakaria (40).
A police team, led by Sub-Inspector of Police Jamburaj Mahajan, stopped their lorry at Polya village on Mani-Mysuru Road. The accused did not have documents for transportation of bags of rice found in the lorry.
Food Inspector Saraswati, who visited the spot, upon inspection, found that the rice belonged to the public distribution system.
The police said that the accused had purchased the rice from ration card holders. They had repackaged it in different bags and were attempting to sell it in the open market in Mangaluru.
On a complaint by Ms. Saraswati, the police booked the accused for offences punishable under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath