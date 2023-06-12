Two arrested, 20 gm of methamphetamine seized

June 12, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Konaje police have arrested two persons for alleged illegal possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine.

The arrested are Abdul Rasheed Mohiuddin, 41, of Talapady, and P. Arif, 40, of Belma village near Ullal.

According to the police, the two were found illegally carrying methamphetamine at the Kambala site in Nettilapadavu on Sunday. The police seized 20 grams of methamphetamine and also the two-wheeler the accused were using.

Gambling

The Mulki police arrested 13 persons allegedly involved in gambling in a public place in Atikaribettu village of Mangaluru taluk on Monday. The police seized ₹1.17 lakh and gambling cards from them.

Absconding

The Mangaluru East police on Monday arrested Numanul Biran, 28, of Kannur, who had failed to appear before the court since 2018.

The police said Biran is accused in cases of theft and dacoity registered in Mangaluru South, Kankanady, Mangaluru Rural, Moodbidri and Bantwal police stations in Dakshina Kannada and in Kasaragod police station in Kerala.

On Monday, Biran was produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him to judicial custody, the police said.