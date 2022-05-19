Twin districts achieve qualitative results in SSLC

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi among 32 educational districts to achieve A grade

With over 75% points in terms of qualitative result analysis of performance of Class 10 students in SSLC examination, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi were among the 32 educational districts that have achieved A grade.

Of the 28,638 students who wrote the examination in Dakshina Kannada, 25,052 students have passed of which 17 students have secured the full 625 marks. As many as 75 schools have recorded 100% pass.

In terms of qualitative analysis, Dakshina kananda has secured 78.2% points. This is calculated by taking 40% of pass percentage, 20% of percentage of students who secured 60% and above and 40% of total average marks secured.

While those with 75% are placed in A grade, those between 60% and 75% are in the B grade and those with less than 60% fall under C grade.

As many as 322 schools in the district are in the A grade, 148 in the B grade and 53 are in the C grade.

Moodbidri Educational Block has topped the district with 82% of students clearing the examination, followed by Mangaluru North Block with 80.6%, Belthangady 80.52%, Puttur 79.86%, Sullia 77.62%, Bantwal 75.27% and Mangaluru South Block with 74.59%.

Among the 75 schools in Dakshina Kannada that have recorded 100% pass, 49 schools are unaided, 22 are government schools and four are unaided schools.

Of these, 15 schools are from Puttur Educational Block, 14 from Belthangady, 12 from Mangaluru North, 11 from Bantwal Block, seven from Moodbidri Block and six from Sullia Block.

In Udupi

Of the 14,016 students who wrote the examination in Udupi district, 12,267 have passed. Of these, 12,231 are regular students, eight regular repeaters and 28 are private students.

A total of 41 schools in Udupi district have recorded 100% pass of which 13 are government schools, 26 unaided schools and two are aided schools.

As many as five students have secured 625 marks in the district.

With only three of the seven students clearing the examination, Surya Chaitanya Global Academy School in Udupi recorded the least of 42.86 pass percentage. There are 10 schools that have pass percentage between 42.86 and 58.62.

Kundapur Educational Block topped the district with 91.3%, followed by Karkala with 90.62%, Brahmavar 88.16%, Udupi 88.36% and Byndoor Block with 89.26.