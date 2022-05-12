Turmoil in Sri Lanka: Vigilance at Karnataka coast strengthened

In light of the turmoil in Sri Lanka, vigilance at the 320-km Karnataka coastline has been strengthened to prevent illegal immigration.

The Coastal Security Police is coordinating with the Coast Guard and other Central Intelligence agencies in monitoring activities on the sea. It is also working with the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate and the district police units of Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada in keeping a vigil on activities at landing points.

“In light of the situation in Sri Lanka, as a routine exercise, we have strengthened our vigil at our coastline. We are keeping a close watch on the movement of boats on the sea. A close watch has been kept on activities at all the landing points along the coast,” said Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security Police, Udupi, Anshu Kumar.

Apart from the Coast Guard and other State police units, the CSP is in touch with local fishermen groups who have been asked to intimate the police and other authorities about the suspicious movement of boats, Mr. Kumar said.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that last year around 50 Sri Lanka nationals stayed in a lodge here for several days and attempted to illegally migrate to a foreign county. This case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency for further investigation.

“In light of this incident, police officers have been asked to take necessary precautionary steps,” Mr. Shashi Kumar added.