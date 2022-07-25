Tulunada Rakshana Vedike opposes Rayanna’s name for circle in Udupi

The Udupi district unit of Tulunada Rakshana Vedike on Monday opposed Udupi City Municipal Council’s move to name the circle in front of Pushpa Bakery near the City Bus Stand after Karantiveera Sangolli Rayanna.

Submitting a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner Uday Shetty in Udupi, vedike district president Rohith Karamballi and others said that the Council has to first honour eminent personalities from Tulunadu.

They said that the vedike objects to name the circle on the road connecting the City/ NURM and Service Bus Stands after Sangolli Rayanna. The erstwhile capital of Tulunadu, Barkur, is in Tulunadu that has centuries of history.

Those who have worked for the welfare and betterment of Tulunadu for many years should be remembered, the vedike noted. There are many writers, artists, scholars and fighters from Tulunadu itself whose names deserve to be given to important areas in the region, they added.

The vedike has no intention to discredit the contributions of Sangolli Rayanna, but he is honoured at different places in the State. It also cautioned that it will launch an agitation if the Council goes ahead with naming the circle after Sangolli Rayanna, they said.

Vedike general secretary Subrahmanya, organising secretary Mohammed Haris, district secretary Subhash Sudhan and others were present.