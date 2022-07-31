Tributes paid to progressive thinker

Rathabeedi Geleyaru, Sahabalve-Udupi and Dalit Sangharsh Samithi (Ambedkar Vada) organised a meeting to pay homage to progressive thinker G. Rajashekar who passed away recently.

Speaking at the meeting, Sahabalve president Amrith Shenoy said that though it appeared many a time that Late Rajashekar was a lone fighter, he never gave up. Rajashekar was one of the rare personalities in Udupi who expressed himself fearlessly.

‘‘Rajashekar was a multifaceted personality as he was involved in writing, while participating in movements,’’ he said. ‘‘Many of those who take up activism will be active for some time and give up. But Rajashekar fought a sustained fight irrespective of the government in power,’’ he said.

DSS district convener Shyamraj Birthi said that the demise of Rajashekar was a big loss to Muslims and Dalits more than anyone else. Mr. Birthi said that Rajashekar had given space to Muslims and Dalits in his heart. He added that the thinker sustained his fight against certain mindsets till the end.

He further said that Rajashekar always mentored them on various aspects and he first understood the issues deeply before deciphering the message to the common people.

Critic Muralidhara Upadhya Hiriyadka said that living a life without causing embarrassment to others would be the real memorial for Rajashekar. He fought for people’s rights when the administration was holding a stick. He had written foreword to thousands of books, articles and letters. All these need to be compiled in the form of books, Prof. Hiriyadka felt.

CPI(M) leader Adamaru Shreepathi Acharya, retired professor Rajaram Tholpady, educationist Mahabaleshwara Rao and others were present.