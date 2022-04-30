Trains in Southern Railway to have unreserved coaches from May 1

They include Mangaluru - Chennai West Coast Express and Mangaluru - Nagercoil Parasuram Express

A file photo of passengers trying to board Parasuram Express in Kozhikode railway station. | Photo Credit: S. Ramesh Kurup

Unreserved coaches will be restored in some trains from May 1 as they existed during the pre-COVID-19 period, according to the Southern Railway.

Some of the trains are No. 22638 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express; No. 22637 Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central West Coast Express; No. 06602 Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Junction - Daily Unreserved Special; train No. 06601 Madgaon - Mangaluru Central Daily Unreserved Special; No. 16160 Mangaluru Central - Chennai Egmore Express; and train No. 16159 Chennai Egmore - Mangaluru Central Express.

The other trains are No. 16540 Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Junction Mail Express; No. 16576 Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Junction Express; No. 16605 Mangaluru Central- Nagercoil Ernad Express; and No. 16606 Nagercoil - Mangaluru Central Ernad Express.

Train No. 16650 Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Daily Parasuram Express; No. 16649 Mangaluru Central – Nagercoil Junction Daily Parasuram Express; No. 22609 Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore Junction Intercity Superfast Express and No. 22610 Coimbatore Junction - Mangaluru Central Intercity Superfast Express.