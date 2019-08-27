Trains diverted as Railways struggle to clear landslip debris

With Southern Railway struggling to clear the landslip muck near Kulashekara on the fourth day, train services continue to be affected on Monday. It will be the same situation on Tuesday.

The Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express, the Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express and Madgaon-Mangaluru Central-Madgaon DEMU will be operated out of Surathkal on Tuesday.

The Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Passenger and Intercity Express are cancelled on Tuesday too.

Meanwhile, the South Western Railway operated Yeshwantpur-Karwar tri-weekly express (16515) on Monday till Mangaluru Junction and it was cancelled towards Karwar. Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express of Tuesday would commence its journey from Mangaluru Junction. SWR has cancelled Train No. 16575 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction tri-weekly express of Tuesday from Yeshwantpur for want of rake.

Train No. 16523 Bengaluru-Karwar overnight express (via Mysuru) of Monday is likely to be short terminated at Mangaluru Central on Tuesday while Train No. 16514 Karwar-Bengaluru overnight express (via Shravanabelagola) of Tuesday is likely to start from Mangaluru Central instead of Karwar.

Communiques from Southern and Konakn Railway here said Train No. 16337 Okha-Ernakulam Express of August 26; Train No. 02197 Coimbatore-Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Special of August 26; Train No. 12201 Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli of August 26 and Train No. 16337 Okha-Ernakulam Express of August 25 are diverted on alternative routes via Jolarpettai and Palakkad.

The speical train, 09261 Kochuveli-Porbandar that started on Monday from Kochuveli is diverted via Salem.

Meanwhile, SR said Train No. 16345 Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express of August 26 is cancelled.

Many other trains between the North and Kerala, including Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT Express and Train No. 12617 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express of August 27, are being diverted on alternative routes.

Restoration

Restoration work on the landslide affected stretch at Kulashekara continued amidst heavy rains that brought in more slurry on the track on Monday. Southern Railway authorities said they were in consultation with engineers from Mysuru Division of South Western Railway, who have successfully cleared landslips on the Sakleshpur Ghat stretch, for solution to Kulashekara incident.