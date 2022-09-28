Train to Goa: Konkan Railways decides to run Panchaganga Express till Madgaon

The Hindu Bureau September 28, 2022 00:06 IST

Those intending to travel to Madgaon from Bengaluru or vice-versa, have to buy two tickets, one till Karwar and the other for the other leg of the journey

The Panchaganga Express | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Konkan Railways has decided to operate Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Express till Madgaon in Goa from November 1, but as a different train with different numbers. Thus, there will be direct connectivity between Bengaluru and Madgaon through Karnataka Coast. Those intending to travel to Madgaon from Bengaluru or from Madgaon to Bengaluru, have to buy two tickets, one till Karwar and the other for the other leg of the journey. The Panchaganga Express (Train No. 16595/16596) does non-commercial run between Karwar-Madgaon-Karwar for fuelling and watering at Madgaon. With the train being given separate numbers, passengers can travel on the service by buying separate tickets, said KRCL’s Regional Railway Manager at Karwar B.B. Nikam. A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., here said Train No. 01595 Karwar - Madgaon Express Special (Daily) will leave Karwar at 8.30 a.m. to reach Madgaon at 9.45 a.m. In the return journey, Train No. 01596 Madgaon - Karwar Express Special (Daily) will leave Madgaon at 4.30 p.m. to reach Karwar at 5.45 p.m. It has commercial halt at at Canacona Station. The train arrives in Karwar from Bengaluru at 8.25 a.m. and leaves from Karwar to Bengaluru at 6 p.m. The composition of the train is as follows: it has a total of 14 LHB Coaches - Composite (First AC + 2 Tier AC) - 01 Coach, 2 Tier AC - 01 Coach, 3 Tier AC - 01 Coach, Sleeper - 07 Coaches, Second Seating - 02 Coaches, SLR - 01, Generator Car - 01.



