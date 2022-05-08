Traffic diversion in Kadri, Hosabettu Fisheries Road, and Kodikal Main Road

The Mangaluru Traffic Police have ordered diversion of vehicles to facilitate development works taken up near Kadri Temple Arch, Hosabettu Fisheries Road, and Kodikal Main Road.

For reconstruction of the underground drainage network near Kadri Manjunatha Temple arch, the police have barred movement of all vehicles between the temple and the arch for a month.

In a press release, the police said all vehicles from Battagudde Junction should go straight towards Bharat Beedi Junction and take a left turn to reach Mallikatta Junction. Similarly vehicles from Mallikatta Junction should follow the same route to reach Battagudde Junction. People going to Kadri temple from Kadri Temple arch should go via Bharath Beedi Junction and Battagudde Junction.

The traffic on the Hosabettu Fisheries Road will be diverted for 45 days for the ongoing construction of a mini bridge on the road.

Car, autorickshaws, and two-wheelers going from Hosabettu Junction on National Highway 66 to Hosabettu beach, using Fisheries Road, should go on the concrete road abutting Pavan Marbles and Granites firm and pass through Dhanvantri Ayurvedic Clinic Raod and Fisheries School Main Road.

City buses on Route No. 59 going towards Surathkal should pass through Chitrapura Main Road, Fisheries School, Eshwar Nagara, Navanagara Nandadeepa Apartment and Kalappayya Road to reach the National Highway 66.

Traffic on Kodikal Main Road will be diverted for 45 days to facilitate the work of concreting the Kodiakal Main Road stretch between 5th B Cross Road and 10th B Cross Road. Vehicles will be barred from moving on the road stretch where concrete pavers are being laid. Vehicles should move on 5th B. Cross Road, 4th B. Cross Road, 1st B Cross Road, 8th B Cross Road, 9th B Cross Road and 10th B Cross Roads. The city buses should move on the Urwa School Junction-Kodikal Cross- Bapuji Nagar Road route, the release said.