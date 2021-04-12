Traffic banned for civic works

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Monday issued an order banning traffic movement on Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road, Panje Mangesh Rao Road and Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple Road in the city with immediate effect.

The ban on K.S. Rao Road is effective for 60 days till June 10, while the ban on P.M. Rao Road and Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple Road will be in force for 30 days till May 11.

The ban is meant to facilitate taking up storm-water drain bridge and underground drainage projects, a press release said.

The storm-water drain bridge work will be taken up near Shan Plaza (Hotel Janata Deluxe) and Prabhat Talkies on K.S. Rao Road.

Traffic on these roads have been diverted. Accordingly, traffic from Navbharat Circle to State Bank of India and Hampankatta will have to pass via Dongarakeri Venkataramana Road, New Chitra Talkies Junction and Car Street. Traffic from M.G. Road to State Bank of India will have to run via PVS Circle, Bunts Hostel and Ambedkar Circle.

However, vehicles from Navbharat Circle can reach the Shan Plaza (Hotel Janata Deluxe), Classic Paradise Apartment, SCDCC Bank, St. Aloysius College and the District Court Complex via Bishop House.

Parking of vehicles on both sides of Dongarakeri Road up to the New Chitra Talkies Junction, on V.T. Road, between Srinivas Hotel Junction and Om Mahal Junction, has been banned.