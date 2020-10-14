Token performance of Pili Vesha allowed during Dasara festivities

The Dakshina Kannada District Dharmika Parishat on Tuesday gave conditional approval to Pili Vesha (tiger dance) performances during the Navaratri celebrations.
A press release here said that the parishat meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra decided to allow only 10 participants per temple to perform the traditional Pili Vesha as part of fulfilling owes inside premises of temples concerned. There should be strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, including sanitisation of temple premises and use of sanitisers, the parishat said.
Legal action would be initiated against the management of temples if any of the protocols were violated during the Pili Vesha performances, the release said.
Meanwhile the parishat said that there should not be any public performance of Pili Vesha outside temples nor there could be bursting of crackers.
Various Pili Vesha troupes had urged the district administration to allow the performance of Pili Vesha during the Navaratri/ Dasara festivities as it has been part and parcel of the celebrations in the region.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath