T.M.A. Pai was an inspirational community leader, says Vinay Hegde

Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde on Saturday said T.M.A. Pai was an inspirational community leader, who transformed the Indian education system and whose commitment towards service was rarely seen.

Speaking at the 124th birth anniversary celebrations, organised by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) as the 124th Founders’ Day at Manipal, Mr. Hegde said the scale at which Manipal has succeeded in the present day, showed how the leadership and other members of Manipal were dedicated towards the betterment of society.

They have stayed true to their founder’s vision and mission and continue to achieve new heights in education and healthcare, he said.

MAHE and the Manipal group celebrate Founders’ Day on April 30 every year to honour and remember the legacy of the late Dr Pai, founder of the Manipal Group, who developed Manipal into an education hub of international fame. The celebrations on Saturday also included awarding of merit scholarships and distribution of cash prizes to students.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjan R. Pai, Registrar, AGE, and Chairman, MEMG, Bengaluru, said: “Today we pay tribute to Dr T.M.A Pai, our founder, a self-made man who had a dream. The dream was to confront and tackle the three main problems of society: illiteracy, ill-health, and poverty. Through his dedication and efforts towards this cause, the Manipal group today stands a class apart and is the pioneer in the fields of education and healthcare”.

MAHE Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal said Dr. Pai’s commitment to education was unparalleled and his legacy was being carried forward by his son Ramadas Pai, who established MAHE in 1993. His grandson Ranjan Pai now continues on the same path. Dr. Ranjan was at the forefront of enterprise in education, healthcare, and cutting-edge research in both the fields.

Vice=Chancellor Lt. Gen M.D. Venkatesh (retd) and others were present. The Founders’ Day was also celebrated by other institutions of the Manipal group, including the Dr. T.M.A Pai Foundation, the Academy of General Education (AGE), Manipal Media Network Ltd., and Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG).