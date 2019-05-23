Tight security around counting centre

Superintendent of Police Nisha James said on Wednesday that there would be tight security arrangements within and outside St. Cecily’s School where counting of votes in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru parliamentary constituency, would be taken up on Thursday.

She was addressing police officers and staff on the steps to be taken on counting day, at the St. Cecily’s School, here.

Ms. James said that a platoon of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), three platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 30 Home Guards and 335 police personnel have been deployed at the counting centre. The total number of police personnel guarding the centre is 534.

As many as 130 CCTV cameras had been installed at the counting centre and surrounding areas as part of the security arrangements. The entrance to the counting centre would be opposite the District Government Hospital, she said.

Krishnakanth, Kumara Chandra and other senior police officers were present.