Three Udupi students skip PU exam amid hijab row

These three students had not attended the practical exam held on February 28

Students during their second PU exam at Reva college in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

These three students had not attended the practical exam held on February 28

Three of the six students of Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, who had demanded permission for wearing the hijab in the classroom and had approached the High Court, failed to appear for the Mathematics paper on the second day of 2nd PU examination on Saturday.

Almas A.H., Hazra Shifa and Ayesha Pallavkar from the science stream were to write the Mathematics paper at Vidyodaya PU College, which is the examination centre.

The college authorities said Almas had collected the hall ticket from the college on Friday evening while the other two had not collected theirs.

These three students had not attended the practical exam held on February 28 as the hijab was not allowed inside the examination hall.

Two other students of the Government PU College – Aliya Assadi and Reshman – from the commerce stream left the examination centre as they were not ready to remove their hijab and attend the Business Studies paper on Friday. Their classmate Aliya Banu remained absent.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, in a tweet, urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh to book criminal cases against Assadi and Reshman for creating chaos at the examination centre on Friday.

Today, I and @Resham_Farooq were denied from appearing for exams wearing hijab. Again and Again we face disappointment! @RaghupathiBhat had threatened us with criminal cases against us if we go to attend exams tomorrow. What is the crime here? Where is our country headed to! — Aliya Assadi (@Aliyassadi) April 22, 2022

In response, Ms. Assadi, in her tweet late on Friday said she and Resham have been denied from appearing for exams for wearing hijab. “Again and Again we face disappointment! @RaghupathiBhat had threatened us with criminal cases against us if we go to attend exams tomorrow. What is the crime here? Where is our country headed to!” she tweeted