Three students from city stranded in Ukraine

Authorities assure their family members of providing all help for their safe return

Three students from the city are stranded in Kharkiv and Kyiv cities of Ukraine. Family members of the students have approached the district administration seeking assistance for the safe passage of their children to the city.

Claton D’Souza is studying in the first year of a medical course | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Annaina Anna is a third year medical student and is in Kharkiv. Her mother, Sandhya, told reporters that Anna went to Kharkiv in September 2021 after spending her vacation in the city. She was scheduled to return to Mangaluru on February 26 this year.

“She is now stranded because of closure of air services following war,” Ms. Sandhya said and added that her daughter is now in a safe location. “We hope everything gets settled soon,” she said.

Another medical student Claton D’Souza is in the first year of a medical course in Kyiv. He left for Ukraine in December last year.

His family members told reporters that D’Souza was scheduled to return to the city a week ago. However, because of a problem in getting necessary clearances, he could not leave Ukraine. The student is in touch with the Indian Embassy, the family members said.

There are reports about another student named Nimisha, who is also from Mangaluru, being stranded in war-ridden Ukraine.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that details about students have been shared with the Embassy. These students are among the many Indians who are in a safe location. The State Government is coordinating with the External Affairs Ministry for safe passage of Indians stuck in Ukraine, he said.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao have asked people to share information about those whom they know stranded in Ukraine. Information can be passed on to the police control room or to offices of the Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Kumar said that Ukraine nationals, who are in need of help, too can get in touch with the police.

In a statement, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that he will make all efforts for the safe return of all city residents who are stuck in Ukraine. “I will personally call stranded students and provide them assurance of their safe return (to India),” Mr. Kamath said.