Three more COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday taking the toll to 11. In a record single-day spike of positive cases, 97 persons tested positive. With this, the number of active cases rose to 238.
Of those who passed away, two women died in private hospitals and a man died in the Government Wenlock Hospital. Earlier, the district reported two non-COVID-19 deaths earlier.
According to a release, a 48-year-old woman from Bantwal with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) had been admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte on Saturday where she tested positive for COVID-19. She died on Saturday night.
A 51-year-old woman from Mangaluru taluk who was suffering from SARI had been admitted to a private hospital in the city on June 26. She died in the hospital on Sunday. Her throat swabs tested positive for COVID-19.
A 31-year-old man from Mangaluru taluk with hypothyroidism, asthma, severe pneumonia and obesity had been admitted to the Government Wenlock Hospital on Friday. He died on Saturday night. He also tested positive.
