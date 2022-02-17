Three deaths in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada reported two COVID-19 deaths and 43 new cases on Thursday. With 92 patients discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 469. Test positivity rate was put at 0.84%. Of the two deceased, one was from Mangaluru taluk and the other from outside the district. Both were in the 61-70 age category and their death was caused by co-morbidities. One of the deceased was not vaccinated, while the other had taken both doses of the vaccine. A total of 34.17 lakh have been vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada so far of which 17.97 lakh have taken the first dose, 15.75 lakh the second dose and 43,657 people have taken precautionary dose. Udupi district reported one COVID-19 death and 35 new cases. Of the new cases, 18 are symptomatic and 17 asymptomatic. With 78 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 329 and TPR was put at 2.8%. As many as 21 patients are in the general ward, nine in high dependency unit, four in ICU without ventilator and six in ICU with ventilator. A total of 20.04 lakh people have been vaccinated in Udupi district so far of which 10.45 lakh have taken the first dose, 9.18 lakh the second and 39,562 persons have taken the precautionary dose.