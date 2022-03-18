Three-day Satyajit Ray film festival begins in Manipal

Film-maker Girish Kasravalli speaking after inaugurating the film festival organised by Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE, at Manipal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Film-maker Girish Kasarvalli on Thursday said that Satyajit Ray, a pioneer of neo-realism in India, brought new sensibilities to Indian films and a new approach to film-making.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day Satyajit Ray Film Festival organised by Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE at Manipal. Film for Ray, Mr. Kasaravalli said, was a pure medium of artistic expression and he brought a new cinematic idiom. Ray would unravel the film so that the viewer could understand and make his own assessments.

The film festival, which commemorates the birth centenary of the master filmmaker Satyajit Ray (1921-2021), is being held at Planetarium complex, Manipal.

MAHE Pro-Chancellor H S Ballal spoke about the importance of liberal arts and humanities in making a university complete. He said that the film festival is a step forward in making the youth familiar with such cinematic masterpieces.

Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh said that such a film festival brings in a critical nature of evaluating Satyajit Ray’s films and how it relates to contemporary events.

Gandhian Centre head Varadesh Hiregange drew parallels between Satyajit Ray and Girish Kasaravalli and said that both the film-makers broke stereotypical characterisations of women through their work.

Opening film Pather Panchali was screened on the first day followed by a discussion.

The second day on Friday will begin with the screening of a documentary film on Rabindranath Tagore made by Ray, followed by an interaction with Mr. Kasaravalli at 11 a.m. The films to be screened are Kanchenjungha (2 p.m.), Mahanagar (4.30 p.m.) and Ghare-Baire (7 p.m.).

The third day will begin with Mr. Kasaravalli’s special talk on ‘‘Glimpses of World Cinema’‘ at 9.15 a.m. to be followed by the valedictory. The last film to be screened for the day will be Agantuk (11.15 a.m).