Three-day fruits mela at Moodbidri from June 14

A three-day fruits mela organised by Alva’s Education Foundation will kickstart at Moodbidri on June 14, according to the chairman of the foundation M. Mohan Alva.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Dr. Alva said the mela will also feature exhibition and sale of farm implements and handicrafts of different States. There will also be a food festival.

The mela will have jackfruit, mango, papaya, pineapple, rambutan, butter fruit, mangosteen, dragon fruit, guava, and watermelon for sale. Vegetables will also be sold.

The visitors can also taste local food items, especially the one made during rainy season, and food cooked from fruits and vegetables.

The handicraft items will include from Orissa, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, and Bihar. Saplings of vegetables, fruits, and flowers and terracotta products will be on sale.

There will be two prizes for reel makers. The first prize will be ₹10,000 in cash and the second prize will be ₹5,000 in cash. The reel makers should capture the first day’s activities and upload them in their respective social media accounts. The reels having maximum views will be awarded, he said.

There is free entry to the mela which will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta will inaugurate the mela at 10 a.m. on Friday.