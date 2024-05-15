GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day exhibition of rare lithographs at Udupi from tomorrow

Published - May 15, 2024 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Managing Trustee of Aditi Gallery Kiran Acharya speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A three-day exhibition of rare lithographs of the period between 1890 and 1947 will begin at Aditi Gallery in Udupi on Friday, May 17. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A three-day exhibition of rare lithographs of the period between 1890 and 1947 will begin at Aditi Gallery in Udupi on Friday, May 17. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A three-day exhibition of rare lithographs of the period between 1890 and 1947 will begin at Aditi Gallery in Udupi on Friday, May 17. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A three-day exhibition of rare lithographs of the period between 1890 and 1947 will begin at Aditi Gallery in Udupi on Friday, May 17, according to its Managing Trustee Kiran Acharya.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday, Dr. Acharya said that the exhibition ‘Divine Lithography’ will have posters, labels, textile labels and matchbox labels depicting divine themes. It will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lithography is an ancient precision printing technique, wherein images are first templated on a stone block and multiple copies are made using the template.

Divine art holds rich history and immense significance in Indian culture. Rooted in traditional folk art, it depicts deities, celestial events, and cultural motifs. These vibrant and intricate illustrations grace homes, shops, and temples, serving as a daily reminder of spirituality, auspicious occasions, and the cyclical nature of life. Divine art was popularised with the advent of lithography, Dr. Acharya said.

The exhibition aims at documenting and preserving the art of divine lithography and the societal changes it heralded, he said.

