Mangaluru

Three caught in rip current in stream, die

Three youths were drowned in a stream where they had gone for swimming in Pamburu Kabedi of Moodubelle village of Udupi district on Sunday.

The Shirva Police gave the names of the deceased as Kelvin Castelino (21), Jabir (18) and Rizwan (28), all from Subash Nagar of Shankarapura.

The police said that because of lockdown the three had come in a vehicle to swim in the stream, which was about five kilometres away from Shankarapura.

The three entered the water and got caught in the rip current. Local swimmers and Fire and Emergency Services personnel retrieved the bodies after a two-hour search operation, the police said.

