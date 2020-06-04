Three barrages to come up in Udupi

Three barrages are being planned across the Swarna near here to prevent salt water intrusion, to help recharge groundwater and also aid farmers in their agricultural operations.

While the barrage at Nayampalli near Kallianpur bridge would prevent salt water intrusion, the other two barrages at Perampalli and Kilinje would help in storing water.

The barrages would be about 100 m to 200 m long with a 2.5-km waterspread area behind them. The barrages will come up in the region below the Baje dam.

Assistant Executive Engineer of Varahi Reservoir Project Sub-Division Prasanna Kumar Shet, told The Hindu that a feasibility report had already been sent to the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. for approval. Surveyors would be carrying out work for these barrages.

As soon as the feasibility report gets the nod, a Detailed Project Report would be prepared, he said.

Once these three barrages are constructed, over 500 hectares of agricultural land in these places would benefit.

It would also help recharge groundwater in the region and thus the question of wells going dry during the summer too would be addressed.

“Since these will be barrages-cum-bridges, it will also help people to move from one bank of the river to the other,” said Mr. Shet.

General Secretary of district unit of Bharatiya Kisan Sangha Satyanarayana Udupa Japti said that the construction of barrages would help farmers in the summer as they would be able to grow vegetables and other crops in the region.

“But maintenance of the barrages should be given importance as there are a lot complaints of leaks in vented dams in the district,” he said.