Three Assembly segments to get water under Jal Jeevan Mission

Minister for Rural Development K.S. Eshwarappa on Friday instructed his department officials to prepare a detailed project report to supply drinking water to identified villages in Mangaluru City North, Moodbidri and Bantwal Assembly segments at an estimated cost of ₹ 201 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He gave the instruction at a Jal Jeevan Mission meeting in Bengaluru.

The meeting was attended among others by MLA from Mangaluru City North Y. Bharat Shetty, MLA from Moodbidri Umanath A Kotian and MLA from Bantwal Rajesh Naik U.

Water will be lifted from the Netravathi and the Phalguni (popularly called Gurupura) for the purpose.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Bharat Shetty said that like the multi village water supply scheme, the mission should also allow supply of drinking water to villages from vented dams.

Later, Mr. Shetty said in a media release that the ₹ 201-crore project comprised supplying drinking water to villages under 13 gram panchayats under his Assembly constituency.