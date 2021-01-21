Those getting traffic notice can soon pay fine at post offices

Police Commissioner inaugurates National Road Safety Month in city

Traffic offenders who receive notice from the city police will soon be able to pay fines at post offices as the Postal Department is finalising a proposal for the purpose.

Speaking at a function to inaugurate National Road Safety Month here on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru region, N. Shriharsha, said that Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has in-principle agreed to the proposal.

“It will take about two months to integrate the systems of India Post with that of the city police and launch the service,” he said. When the system is through, traffic offenders can pay fine in any post office in the State, including 500 post offices in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Shriharsha said.

With this, if anybody residing outside Dakshina Kannada received such notices, they need not come to the traffic police station or to MangaluruOne centres in the city to pay the fine.

For example, if someone is in Mysuru, he can pay the fine by there itself.

Later, Mr. Srisharsha told The Hindu that the Chennai City Police have introduced such a system where traffic offenders can pay fines in post offices across Tamil Nadu. Earlier, at the inaugural programme, the Police Commissioner said that the traffic police will not stop vehicles on busy roads to check documents related to vehicles.

He said that he has instructed traffic police to book cases on visible traffic violations such as triple riding, not wearing helmet and not putting on seat belt. “There are CCTVs through which footage can be watched and notice for over-speeding, jumping traffic signals and other traffic offences can be sent to offenders,” he said

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that the city traffic police toil hard in the sun to ensure safety of motorists. “Please bear this in mind and do not misbehave with our personnel,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Vinay Gaonker and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.A. Nataraj also spoke.

A team of students from the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, staged a street play on road safety. Deputy General Manager of Union Bank of India Jagannath Shetty symbolically presented 200 reconditioned barricades to the city police on the occasion.