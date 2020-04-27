There is no structural damage to Pumpwell Flyover, says NHAI

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said that there was no structural damage in Pumpwell Flyover on National Highway 66 and one need not worry about cracks and rain-cuts that have appeared following heavy rain.

Responding to reports on cracks appearing on Pumpwell Flyover, NHAI Project Director Shishu Mohan said that the work on strengthening the embankment, protection walls and flyover ramps had to be stopped after COVID-19 broke out. Consequently, rain-cuts occurred at some places on the embankment of ramps on both the sides of the flyover.

There was no crack either on the flyover, Mr. Mohan said. The crack lines at joints was the result of concrete poured on the thermocol placed at the joints getting settled. There is no damage to the structure, he said.

Mr. Mohan said that the authority had obtained permission from the Deputy Commissioner on Friday itself to carry out the balance strengthening works even as the city witnessed heavy rain the same night.

The concessionnaire, Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd., commenced the restoration works on Monday, he said and added that all the works would be completed before the onset of monsoon.

Meanwhile, service roads too have been spruced up and rainwater drains have been provided on their shoulders for smooth discharge of rainwater. Pot-hole filling work would be taken up by the concessionnaire on the stretch of service road between Indiana Hospital and Ujjodi soon, he added.