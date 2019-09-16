‘There is enough scope to work in the area of earthquake prediction’

The young scientists have enough scope to work in the area of earthquake prediction, P.G. Diwakar, distinguished scientist and Director, Earth Observation and Disaster Management, ISRO, said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the Engineer’s Day and Technology Summit at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) in Surathkal, he said that earthquake prediction is not so easy. “There are a lot of new challenges that need a lot of work to be done. The younger generation can work with ISRO in this connection,” Mr. Diwakar said.

He said that young engineers can also work in the areas of rocket technology and reusable satellite launch vehicles.

“These are new areas where people can contribute in a significant way. There are tremendous possibilities of involvement or research by younger engineers in these areas,” he said.

“ISRO itself is working hard on the ways and means by which cost reduction can be done when we produce reusable launch vehicles,” Mr. Diwakar said.

Mr. Diwakar said that younger scientists can also work in the area related to semi cryogenic engine technology. “There are bigger challenges for semi cryogenic technology as well as modular launch system,” he said.

“There are ample opportunities for the industry and younger generation to contribute or be part of the ISRO programme so that not only the younger generation learns from these technologies but at the same time contribute in nation building,” the director said.

Referring to Chandrayan II, he said that moving up to 3.85 lakh km from Earth was not a joke and ISRO had achieved it.

It was an experiment for ISRO to understand how to “really make a landing on a planetary body or moon-kind of a body”. “This has given us a lot of learning as a good amount of research had gone into it. The challenge is achieved,” he said.

“The orbiter is doing excellently well. It is able to provide tremendous imaging capability for the next seven-and-a-half years. What we left with the Chandrayan I, we will be able to do it with Chandrayan II orbiter,” he said.

He said that ISRO was working on four dimensions of its space programme, i.e., space transportation, space infrastructure, space capacity building and space application.