Textbooks revised by Chakrathirtha committee should not be used: Khader

Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the Assembly and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader said on Wednesday that textbooks revised by Rohit Chakrathirtha headed Textbook revision committee should not be used to teach children.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Khader accused the committee of distorting facts in Social science and Kannada text books and presenting material that propogates ideology professed by Mr. Chakrathirtha. “Experts have pointed out at distortions. They have also pointed out at deletion of texts related to reformers Basavanna and Narayana Guru. We do not want such revised texts to be used for students,” he said.

Mr. Khader said the State Government should bring out new text book by correcting the distortions or make use of earlier text books brought out by the earlier textbook revision committee headed by Baragur Ramachandrappa.

He said that the action of Rohit Chakrathirtha-headed committee was among the issues discussed during the day-long Nava Sankalpa Shibira of Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee on Tuesday. “The State Congress unit will take a decision on the next course of action regarding the textbook revision,” he said.

Condemning the action of some of the groups issuing statements on social media calling upon Muslims to hold violent protest seeking action against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Mr. Khader said that State Government should trace out persons who are trying to create unrest using this issue. Mr. Khader said the Government should forthwith take action to arrest Ms. Sharma, which will put the issue to rest.

Mr. Khader accused Central Government of using Enforcement Directorate to harass Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.