Tata Power Solar launches #PledgeForSolar campaign focused on residential solar rooftop solutions

Tata Power Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, recently launched its #PledgeForSolar campaign to encourage consumers to install residential solar rooftop solutions and utilise the natural resource here.

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company MD R. Snehal flagged off the campaign in the presence of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Isaac Vas, Kanara Small Industries Association president Ajith Kamath and others. A release said the campaign has witnessed successful launches in 48 cities and expected to cover 52 more to promote solar energy, as the installation is expected to save up to ₹50,000 per 5kW per year.

To create a native connection, Tata Power Solar is organising various activities like Marketing Van activation to engage and inform residents about the benefits of adopting solar energy.

The release quoted Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha as saying, “#PledgeForSolar will encourage the consumer to move towards cleaner and greener solutions. We are delighted to offer solar rooftops to generate easy and cost-effective electricity to our customers across country. We urge all our customers to take full benefit of this service.”

Tata Power Solar’s MD and CEO Ashish Khanna said, “With this new phase of campaign #PledgeForSolar, we endeavour to provide knowledge of commercial benefits as well as quality aspects of solar rooftop installation to our residential consumers.”