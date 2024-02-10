Take risks and initiatives fearlessly, Ratnaprabha urges women entrepreneurs

February 10, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Retired Karnataka Chief Secretary K. Ratnaprabha on Friday, February 9, exhorted women to take risks and initiatives fearlessly by stopping to think they are less capable to men in any field.

She was speaking after inaugurating BIZINSIGHT 2024, the annual flagship event of EVOLVE – A Women Entrepreneur Association of Mangaluru here. Ms. Ratnaprabha, EVOLVE’s mentor and also the founder of Ubuntu Consortium, Bengaluru, congratulated the organisation for its initiatives. The retired IAS officer encouraged women to tread the path of entrepreneurship with confidence.

Sangita Kamath, Founder and Managing Partner of Step Upp Advisors LLP, Pune, shared her expertise with the audience on the topic “Sales Maven: Entrepreneurs’ Guide to Triumph.” She said women have an inherent strength, they are resilient and can adapt to situations easily. However, when it comes to legal, financial, and digital wisdom, women need to master them to ensure they sustain and grow in their business journeys. Ms. Kamath said data-driven decision making was the key to a successful business.

Strategy advisor, mentor, and investor from Goa V. Balaji Bhat spoke on entrepreneurship and urged the audience to take the entrepreneurial plunge. Giving a different perspective on the way businesses should be run, he said every business must grow-sustain-grow. Consistency in any business and its growth was the key. He highlighted the need to continuously plan, execute, report and review our businesses activities.

The workshop was attended by 70 entrepreneurs, members of KCCI, YI, KIA, DSIA, heads of institutions, principals, professors, and students from various colleges. EVOLVE President Vathika Pai, Secretary Nandita Rao, Vice President Raksha Bhat, Mukund MGM Reality partner Gurudatt Shenoy and others were present.