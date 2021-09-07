T. Saminathan is CMD of KIOCL Ltd.

Director (Commercial), KIOCL Limited, T. Saminathan, on Tuesday, took charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of the company, a Union government undertaking.

He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management and has more than three decades of experience in KIOCL Ltd. in the field of iron ore mining, beneficiation, pelletisation and pig iron-making since joining KIOCL Limited in 1986 as a graduate engineer.

During the initial period, he served in Kudremukh mine, beneficiation plant and later, moved to the Corporate Office in Bengaluru in 1992 and executed projects such as crusher-III installation, relocation of crusher-I and installation of additional ball mills at Kudremukh.

He was instrumental in bringing tolling concept, which has resulted in increased capacity utilisation of the pellet plant and physical and financial performance of the company. He has put in place system improvements in supply chain and logistics, which has resulted in reduced transit and handling losses of iron ore fines, brought down inventory holding levels, framed and implemented risk management policy across the organisation, a company release here said.