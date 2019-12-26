Sunni outfit seeks judicial probe into police firing

The Sunni Coordination, Karnataka, on Thursday sought a judicial inquiry into the violent incidents and police firing, which claimed two lives here on December 19.

Addressing presspersons, P.M. Ibrahim Musliyar Bekal, Khazi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan, said that the police firing in which Jaleel and Nauseen were killed was unpardonable. The police officials responsible for the same should be punished.

He said that suppressing the democratic rights of people to protest was not right.

M.S.M. Zaini Kamil, general secretary, Sunni Youth Sangha, Karnataka, said that the police have resorted to lathi-charge on the crowd protesting against CAA, notwithstanding the general instructions from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa not to cane the protesters in Karnataka. Before firing, the police did not make any announcement, he alleged.

He said that police barging into a hospital on Falnir Road where the injured had been admitted was unprecedented. It has created a feeling of insecurity among Muslims.

Mr. Kamil said that those who have damaged public and private property and indulged in stone-pelting should also be punished.

B.M. Mumtaz Ali, general secretary, Karnataka Muslim Jamaat, said the police should release footage of CCTV cameras installed near Bunder police station as there were police statements that the crowd had tried to set the station on fire. He said Muslim organisations were thinking of filing a complaint in a court seeking judicial probe into the firing and other incidents.