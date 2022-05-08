Sukri Bommagowda continues to be stable

Padma Shri award winner Sukri Bommagowda, who is in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in the city, continues to be stable.

Due to breathing problems and occasional dizziness for the last six months, Ms. Bommagowda, who is 80, was admitted to the KMC Hospital, near Ambedkar Circle, here on Saturday. A team of doctors carried out a procedure to insert a pace-maker on Sunday morning.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar said that Ms. Bommagowda has been treated for a heart-related problem. “I met her in the ICU. She is stable,” Dr. Kumar said.

Ms. Bommagowda, a folk artiste from Halakki tribal from Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada, has been a repository of folk culture of her tribe. She has been actively involved in several green initiatives. She has also been campaigning for education of girls.