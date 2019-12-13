Mangaluru

‘Submit memoranduminstead of protest’

more-in

The Udupi district police have asked the Zilla Muslim Okkoota to submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner on the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, which has since become an Act after receiving Presidential Assent, instead of holding a protest on the issue here.

Superintendent of Police Nisha James told The Hindu that the Zilla Muslim Okkoota had sought permission for holding a protest in the matter here on Sunday. “But keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the issue, we asked them to submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner,” she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 11:25:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/submit-memoranduminstead-of-protest/article30300492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY