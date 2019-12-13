‘Submit memoranduminstead of protest’

The Udupi district police have asked the Zilla Muslim Okkoota to submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner on the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, which has since become an Act after receiving Presidential Assent, instead of holding a protest on the issue here.

Superintendent of Police Nisha James told The Hindu that the Zilla Muslim Okkoota had sought permission for holding a protest in the matter here on Sunday. “But keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the issue, we asked them to submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner,” she said.