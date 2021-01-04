Students in Udupi get Vidya Poshak assistance

Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi presented its annual Vidya Poshak assistance to students from economically backward families of Udupi district, at Rajangana, Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Sunday.
Eshapriya Tirtha, seer of Paryaya Admar Mutt, presented the assistance in the presence of Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat.
The assistance included scholarships, financial help, handing over solar lights, laptops and tabs to a total of 1,081 students.
The total amount of the assistance stood at ₹ 67,36,875.
In addition to scholarships and financial help, three students were given away solar lights, two students were handed over laptops, and 51 students received tab from Infosys.
