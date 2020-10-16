Mangaluru

Student projects of St. Joseph Engineering College win award

Two projects of students of St. Joseph Engineering College here have won ‘Best Project of the Year Award’ in the 43rd series of Student Projects Programme organised by Karnataka State Council of Science and Technology recently. A total of 13 students project proposals from the college had been approved for the KSCST sponsorship for the academic year 2019-2020. Of them, two projects got the award. A project is “Design and Fabrication of Combined Wheelchair and Bed” by Preetham A. Almeida, Naveen G Chalwadi, Paramvir Singh Chambyal and Rion Francis Pinto, under the guidance of Yathish Kumar K and Binu K. G. from the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Another project is “Eye in the Sky” by Sushan Sapaliga, Princy Paul D’Silva, Rachel Pinto and S.B. Shubra under the guidance of Vijetha U. from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 9:54:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/student-projects-of-st-joseph-engineering-college-win-award/article32868095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY