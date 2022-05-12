Student from Kerala found dead in Kankanady
A 21-year-old Bachelor of Physiotherapy student was found dead in her room in the ladies’ hostel of Father Muller Medical College in Kankanady on Wednesday.
The police gave the name of the deceased as P.P. Sandra. She hailed from Nandanam, Azhikode South post office, Kannur.
(Those under distress and having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani 104 or mental health helpline 080-46110007)
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.