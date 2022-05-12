Student from Kerala found dead in Kankanady

May 12, 2022

A 21-year-old Bachelor of Physiotherapy student was found dead in her room in the ladies’ hostel of Father Muller Medical College in Kankanady on Wednesday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as P.P. Sandra. She hailed from Nandanam, Azhikode South post office, Kannur.

(Those under distress and having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani 104 or mental health helpline 080-46110007)