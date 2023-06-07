Stringent action should be taken against those dealing with narcotic drugs: Parameshwara

June 07, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - MANGALURU

The police have to take stringent action to prevent the sale and consumption of narcotic drugs in coastal Karnataka, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said in Udupi on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the works of the Udupi district police, Mr. Parameshwara said that the rampant sale and consumption of narcotic drugs in the State, more so in coastal Karnataka, is an issue of concern.

“Under no circumstance can we allow the narcotic trade to prosper. Some weak-minded youth are falling prey to the menace. The police need to take effective action to root out the narcotic trade from coastal Karnataka,” he said.

The police have been instructed to focus on the network of the supply of narcotic drugs and crush all attempts to illegally sell it. ‘‘If a strong message is sent to the perpetrators, the fear factor will get into them. If the police officials at the top level are sincere, the positive impact will percolate into the lower level in the police,” he said.

The Minister said that by August 15, the police should ensure no narcotic drug is available to youth in the region.

To a question, the Minister said the government presently has no plans to do away with or downsize the Anti-Naxal Force because of the absence of Maoist activities in the State.

The government will shortly start the process of filling up 15,000 vacant posts of constables and other vacant posts in the police.