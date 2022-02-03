Status quo on dress code in Udupi PU colleges: Minister

Udupi district in-charge Minister S. Angara says different education institutions cannot have different dress codes

Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Water Transport and Udupi district in-charge S. Angara said in Udupi on February 3 that different education institutions cannot have different dress codes, and everyone has to follow the prescribed dress code.

Responding to questions by mediapersons on the hijab row at Udupi Government Girls’ Pre University College and Kundapura Government Pre University College, Mr. Angara said that he is waiting for a report from the government committee on the issue. He would hold discussions with the district administration on the issue before arriving at a decision. Till then, status quo should prevail, Mr. Angara said.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the office of the district in-charge Minister at the district office complex in Rajatadri, Manipal.

Mr. Angara said that he will ensure all-round development of Udupi district by dedicating more time towards its affairs.He has called a meeting of all stakeholders at the district office complex on February 8 to know more about issues concerning the district and chalk out suitable plans for development. Mr. Angara also said he would be available at the district minister’s office every Monday in the forenoon to hear grievances of the general public.

The Minister said he would present the demands of the fisheries sector to be addressed in the State budget to the Chief Minister during a meeting on February 11.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana, district BJP president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak and others were present.