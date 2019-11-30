‘State has good potential to export agri-products’

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) Chairman A.V. Ramana recently said that Karnataka has good potential for export of agri-products thereby improving the contribution of agriculture sector to GDP from the present 12% to at least 21%.

Speaking at the Agri Export Meet 2019, Mr. Ramana said exporters from the State could find better markets for their products in some Baltic countries if they make use of New Mangalore Port.

The target of achieving 21% GDP from agriculture in three years could be achieved by harnessing the export potential to these countries.

There has been high demand for agri-products, including cashew, rice, coconut, areca nut, cucumber and vegetables, in these countries, the chairman noted. He said that NMPT is providing additional facilities to augment export from the port, including improvement of road and rail connectivity. Dedicated space is made available to store export products, Mr. Ramana said.

Speaking on the occasion, People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Latvia convener Sumith Chakravarthy said that not many agri-products are grown in Baltic countries owing to the cold. As such there is potential for exports.