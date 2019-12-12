St. Philomena College gets Centre’s recognition

The Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development has identified St. Philomena College, Puttur, as among the best performing institutions with green smart campus in the country, with a focus on cleanliness, waste management, water conservation, and water management.

A release from the college here said St. Philomena’s has been trying to execute the guidelines of the Ministry with regard to cleanliness on and off the campus.

In its efforts in promoting swachhata in villages and making Indian villages open defection-free, the college stood fourt in Karnataka.

The Ministry in its Handbook of Institutional achievements in ‘Swachh Campus Ranking 2019’ recorded the efforts of St. Philomena College. Members of the swachhata committee of the college, Vaija M., Praveen Prakash D’Souza, and Abhishek Suvarna, participated in the award ceremony in New Delhi, last week.