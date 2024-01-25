St. Aloysius College gets Deemed-to-be-University status

January 25, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and Union Ministry of Education have approved the Deemed-to-be-University status to St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

The Ministry issued a notification to this effect on January 19.

The status enables the institution to create a sustainable ecosystem driven by globally competitive curricula, high-end research, innovations and entrepreneurship initiatives. It provides unprecedented opportunities to explore possibilities for robust collaborations with regional, national and global partners to facilitate interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary and trans-disciplinary undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies with joint and twinning programmes providing cross cultural learning exposure to students, Principal Praveen Martis and Rector Melwin J Pinto said in a release on Thursday.

Established in 1880 by the Jesuit fathers, St Aloysius College has been a premier higher educational institution having several achievements.

The college was elevated to the autonomous status in 2007. The institution has consistently maintained top notch credentials in all the four cycles of NAAC accreditations at the national level reaching A++ grade with a CGPA of 3.67 out of 4 and NIRF rankings showing the College within the top 100 Colleges for three consecutive terms.

The university status granted to the college is the result of the efforts of the management, staff, students and all stakeholders who shared the dream of the well-deserved status of a university, they said.